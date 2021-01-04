Sick of stubborn FAT? Bodify guarantees results using CoolSculpting

Bodify is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Bodify: A Coolsculpting Dedicated Boutique

When you make the decision to have CoolSculpting and permanently remove unwanted fat, it's a big deal.

There are other medical spas in Arizona that offer CoolSculpting along with a variety of other services. While a full service clinic may seem like the logical choice, Bodify is adamant that focusing on ONE technology will give you the best results.

Why Bodify Only Offers CoolSculpting To Get You The Best Results

There is validity to the old adage "jack of all trades, master of none".

Offering multiple services requires technicians to understand the nuances of each and every service at any given time. We believe this stretches a technician too thin and puts your CoolSculpting results at risk. Successfully administering a CoolSculpting treatment requires focus, attention to detail, and the knowledge and confidence that comes with successfully administering thousands of CoolSculpting treatments.

You'll be happy to know our CoolSculpting certified team has performed over 23,000 treatments to date and that number keeps growing. Day in and day out, CoolSculpting is all we do, and to say we know it like the back of our hand is an understatement.

Good is the Enemy of Great!

It would have been easy to create just another run of the mill medical spa. It would have been simple to do the "same old same old". But that's not who we are or what we stand for.

Every decision we made regarding Bodify had our clients' best interest at heart and we know you'll appreciate it.

We asked ourselves, what results do our clients want to achieve, how do they want to feel, what type of experience are they looking to have? Bodify didn't take answering these questions lightly because your body is our business.

Our sole purpose is to offer our clients an exceptional experience, top notch

CoolSculpting technology, and unparalleled results in body transformation.

Been There, Done That!

Each member of the Bodify team has personally undergone CoolSculpting. For some of us… more times than we care to admit!

Every member of the Bodify team has sat on the other side of the table. We understand the intimidation that accompanies baring your body. We understand the fear of admitting the struggle of not seeing the changes you want through diet and exercise alone. We also understand the uncertainty of undergoing a new procedure.

Our welcoming atmosphere and non-judgmental team allows you to talk in earnest about your body and your desired results. The Bodify team handles you with care, professionalism, and enthusiasm because at the end of the day, we've all been there!

Something we find humbling and exciting is our reputation among Allergan and other CoolSculpting providers. Hundreds of other CoolSculpting providers approached us and asked if we could teach them what we know so they too could get their clients exceptional results and deliver a better client experience.

We now host monthly training courses through our Bodify Academy. It is our belief that there is a enough fat to freeze for us all to win and we want each and every CoolSculpting provider out there to have the skills and tools we do so their clients get the treatment outcomes they deserve.

Phoenix Location

2999 N. 44th Street, Suite 135

Phoenix, AZ 85018

(602) 354-8040

www.thebodify.com

Scottsdale Location

7033 E Greenway Parkway, Suite 140

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

(480) 530-0030

www.thebodify.com