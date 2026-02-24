Shopping, music, food and fun every Sunday in March at the Merchantile Market

Merchantile Market is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Merchantile Market Brings Spring Sundays to Life in Scottsdale

Merchantile Market is bringing something special to Scottsdale this March. In collaboration with Sun & Sounds, the beloved outdoor market will take place every Sunday at Scottsdale Civic Center, creating the perfect way for families and friends to enjoy Arizona’s beautiful spring weather.

Each Sunday market will feature around 100 local vendors offering everything from handmade jew-elry and pottery to unique gifts, artisan goods, and interactive experiences like face painting. Guests can stroll through the park, listen to live music, support small businesses, and soak in the vibrant community atmosphere that Merchantile Market is known for.

To make the experience even more exciting, the first 50 guests each Sunday at 10 a.m. will receive a free item at the Welcome Booth. It’s a thoughtful way to celebrate community and encourage early arrivals.

The month will wrap up with a special two-day Spring Market on the last weekend of March, offering an even larger vendor lineup and an elevated market experience.

Founded by local entrepreneur Kimberly Pak, Merchantile Market has become one of the largest and most anticipated markets in Scottsdale. With a focus on supporting small businesses and creating memorable experiences, the market continues to grow while staying rooted in community.

Whether you’re shopping for something special, enjoying live music, or simply looking for a beautiful way to spend your Sunday, Merchantile Market offers something for everyone.

To learn more, go to merchantilemarket.com.