See the beauty Sedona has to offer at the Sky Ranch Lodge Botanical Garden

The owners and staff at Sky Ranch Lodge are pleased to announce that Sky Ranch Lodge has been accredited by the Arboretum International Society as the first hotel in the world to be certified as a Botanical Gardens. The Sky Ranch Lodge Botanical Gardens is dedicated to Gary Graham co-founder, along with the Joynt/Graham family, who created and developed the Botanical Gardens over the past thirty-eight years.

The Sky Ranch Lodge property was started in 1982 with five buildings, lobby, and a saltwater pool & spa that grew into the 94 room Lodge that it is today. As you enter Sky Ranch Lodge you will discover your first views of the Botanical Garden. The commons area hosts our famous Agave Americanas, water features and peaceful green grass area. There is a lush garden feel at the wine bar contributing to the peaceful environment. The garden ponds were created with flowing waterfalls, babbling brooks and koi ponds. The lush plants throughout our pool garden continue to the Rim View and Outlook, with breathtaking views of the red rocks of Sedona.

Our Director of Horticulture Dan Smith and his Assistant Director Anna Marie Tribble are delighted to provide guided tours with detailed information about our rare plants, as well as the numerous native and exotic varieties of trees on the property.

We invite everyone to come and see our historical landmark and enjoy the quiet, serenity of the Sky Ranch Lodge Botanical Gardens.

For more information, call 928-282-6400, or go to SkyRanchLodge.com