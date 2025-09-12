Sedona spa: Find whole-body wellness at Medically Yours Medi Spa

Medically Yours Medi Spa is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Medically Yours Medi Spa

Founded in 2007, Medically Yours is a whole-body wellness medical spa in Sedona, Arizona.

Owner and licensed, board-certified nurse practitioner, Stacy Davidson believes aging gracefully requires intentionally taking care of ones self, body and skin.

Since Medically Yours’ inception, the goal has been to significantly slow down the aging process with the most advanced, regenerative procedures currently available. Stacy believes well-being encompasses more than physical appearance and fitness. Addressing the mind is also an essential part of achieving balance and confidence.

Stacy’s unique approach to the medical spa space and her advanced techniques bring people from all over Arizona to Sedona seeking Medically Yours’ whole-body wellness expertise to regenerate face, body, bladder, hair and mind.

Medically Yours' rebuilding technologies are designed to regenerate skin, muscle tissue and brain elasticity.

These techniques include broadband laser light therapies, dual-technology (RF) radio frequency/electromagnetic stimulation or (RF) radio frequency/ultrasound stimulation and RF microneedling in combination with botox, fillers and threads.

For example:

Their highly efficient, dual-technology EMSuite therapies include:

- EMFace to treat facial muscles and skin to lift and define facial contours

- EMFace for Eyes which dramatically reduces puffiness and wrinkles

- EMFace Submentum for “double chin” neck muscles and skin to lift and define

- Emsculpt Neo a full-body fat cell eliminator and muscle builder that can treat over 10 body areas, such as the abdomen, flanks, buttocks, thighs, arms and calves

- Exion which tightens skin to stimulate collagen production and restore hyaluronic acid

- Exion Microneedling RF used to smooth out imperfections and leaves skin looking radiant and refined.

- EMsella a bladder treatment for incontinence in both men and women

Additionally:

Broadband lasers treat skin discoloration, sun damage, acne, spider veins and hair removal as well as wrinkles and sagging skin

Hair health treatments restore hair loss and thinning for men and women

MY facials are customized specifically for each clients needs

Medically Yours’ Skin Care which Stacy developed with a medical skincare lab, offers a complete line of results-oriented, medical grade cosmeceuticals developed for Arizona’s dry climate

Introducing ExoMind

Their newest therapy, ExoMind is a groundbreaking, non-invasive, drug-free brain stimulation treatment designed to enhance mental and emotional well-being. It provides a natural approach to mental wellness, fostering brain resilience without the side effects often associated with pharmaceuticals. Ten years in development, ExoMind activates healthy brain function using precisely calibrated magnetic pulses to stimulate nerve cells which create neuroplasticity (the brain’s ability to change and grow).

ExoMind provides relief from excessive food cravings, insomnia, feelings of anxiety and depression. It also helps improve memory, focus and learning.

Medically Yours’ team of professionals is excited to include ExoMind in their arsenal of integrated body health and wellness offerings.

They suggest coming to Sedona for a little R and R. Relaxation and Rejuvenation.

Medically Yours is open Monday - Friday 10:00am-5pm. Saturday by appointment only. Visit their website for more information or to make an appointment or call 928-254-3676

MedicallyYoursSedona.com

319 W State Route 89A Sedona, AZ 86336