Sedona Real Inn & Suites is your Sedona ADVENTURE HOTEL!

Sedona Real Inn & Suites: Your Sedona ADVENTURE HOTEL!

This Inn just feels different from other hotels in Sedona. They offer a variety of room types to accommodate all of your vacation needs, including pet-friendly rooms, where your four-legged family members are always welcome, a fenced-in family park perfect for kids and pets, and a fire-pit where you can spend time connecting with friends and family. And, breakfast is always included where you will find a variety of great choices to fuel up for your day.

Their signature concierge service will expertly help you plan your ideal Sedona experience, putting together fun and exciting activities for your stay. They are happy to recommend the best trails among the breathtaking red rocks, coordinate an early morning hot air-balloon ride, a more relaxing vortex or geology tour, or a tee time. If adrenaline pumping activities are more your thing, they can even get you set up to zip-line over lions.

Situated close to fun shopping, art galleries and restaurants, there is something for everyone. No matter how long you stay, they will be waiting to exceed your expectations.

Come and see for yourself what makes Sedona so special! There is no place that can reset your soul like Sedona.

