Sedona Crystal Vortex has quality crystals, minerals and jewelry

Sedona Crystal Vortex is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Sedona Crystal Vortex is your premier source for quality crystals, minerals, exclusive jewelry & gifts in Northern Arizona. Their owners source these wonders of nature from around the world, and bring each hand-selected item back home to bask in the powerful energy of Sedona’s red rocks. They believe their crystals are then charged by the healing vibrations of Sedona’s vortex energies, allowing them to resonate with the magical power that is unique to this world renowned energy hotspot.

In addition to their beautiful crystals & stunning jewelry collections, they partner with an amazing team of gifted psychic readers that offer a variety of healing sessions & psychic readings. Sedona Crystal Vortex also offers aura photos that come with a comprehensive report, singing bowls, aromatherapy products, and many other wonderful gift items.

Visit one of their three Uptown locations the next time you’re in Sedona or shop their extensive collection online where every order is packed with love. Learn more at SedonaCrystalVortex.com.