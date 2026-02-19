Right Way Roofing, Inc. is ready to handle all your roofing needs!

Right Way Roofing, Inc. is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

The owners, Johnnie and Lori Clark, are the third generation of roofing contractors. The family business started with Johnnie’s grandfather, Earl Clark, in 1963. Grandpa Clark was known for his motto, “There’s only one way, the right way!” When Johnnie’s grandfather told him he was the best roofer he’d ever had, Johnnie knew that he would one day have his own roofing company. So, in 2003, Johnnie and Lori extended the family business and they adopted Grandpa Clark’s motto for their personal moniker in honor of over 40 years of personal commitment and superior workmanship the Clark family has been providing to their customers throughout Arizona.

