Retrain your brain and change your habits with LearningRx

What Is Brain Training?

Brain training is a series of games, drills, and activities designed to strengthen your brain's learning and thinking skills. It's like personal training for your mind instead of your body! When you work out at the gym, you make gains by choosing the right exercises, challenging your body, and maintaining a regular regimen. This gives you a way to build muscle mass, increase flexibility, or achieve other physical fitness goals.

Brain training takes a similar approach, except it targets and strengthens the brain's core thinking skills. These include skills like memory, attention span, and how quickly you think. Brain training can also build fundamental skills used for activities like reading, writing and math.

By strengthening these types of skills, a brain training program can help you or your child:

· Learn more easily · Think more quickly

· Overcome learning difficulties

· Unlock hidden potential

Who Can Brain Training Help?

Anyone can benefit from brain training! Every day, you rely on your mind to learn new information, make critical decisions, and process the world around you. Through brain training, you can strengthen the underlying skills your brain uses for each of these activities.

While brain training can help anyone at any age, it can be especially helpful for students who are having trouble at school. When students have difficulties with reading, writing, math, or homework, the cause is often rooted in one or more cognitive skills. Brain training can help students build these skills and discover - or rediscover - a love of learning! At LearningRx, we customize our brain training plans for every client. This allows us to focus on individual skills and goals for you or your child.

We offer customized, one-on-one brain training plans for:

· Young children who are developing early learning skills

· Older students who are having difficulties with studying or homework

· Kids and adults with learning differences such as ADHD, autism, or dyslexia

· Adults who want to work on their memory or attention span

· Anyone who wants to boost overall cognitive performance

Does Brain Training Really Work?

If you're wondering if brain training actually works, the short answer is: absolutely! Through one-on-one brain training, anyone can build stronger learning and thinking skills. Research studies have found that brain training is effective at improving individual learning and thinking skills, like memory and attention. Studies have also found that brain training has improved overall cognitive performance in kids and adults, as measured by IQ scores.

This research includes data from LearningRx students. We have eleven years of brain training outcomes from LearningRx programs, including the results of more than 27,433 graduates! During this eleven-year period, kids and teens who completed LearningRx brain training improved learning and thinking skills by 3.6 years on average! Adult graduates saw similar gains in the same period, including an average gain of +13 points in IQ scores!

