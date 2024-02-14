Relationship Coach April Nowlin helps women heal from the past and prepare the for the future

April Nowlin Coaching is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

April Nowlin is a Certified Life Breakthrough Coach, specializing in Divorce Recovery and Healthy Dating and Relationships. Her passion is helping ambitious women heal to from the devastation of failed relationships and prepare them for the love they deserve. As a 3-time divorcee, April shares her experience with weathering the storms of transition and she helps her clients to implement techniques to create a life they love after heartbreak.

April supports her dating and relationship clients by helping them build self-confidence, overcome personal insecurities, and identify unproductive dating patterns that may be holding them back from finding and maintaining a healthy relationship. She shares the down-and-dirty truth about dating through personalized, high-touch coaching that empowers her clients to make healthier life choices.

April is a published author, inspiring speaker, podcast host, and workshop leader who combines relatable storytelling, humor, and authenticity for people who want to crush the barriers to their success. April resides in Arizona with her daughter and is an avid fan of exciting travel, good food, and great naps. You can connect with April on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and her website at www.aprilnowlin.com