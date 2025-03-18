Reimagine senior living at Glencroft Center for Modern Aging

Sonoran Living is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Redefining Aging at Glencroft

Many people think that moving to a senior living community is sort of the end of the road. Their lives will become predictable and routine. That’s not true for folks moving into Glencroft. Aging isn’t about slowing down, it’s about evolving, thriving, and embracing new possibilities. At Glencroft Center for Modern Aging, we are redefining what it means to grow older, replacing outdated stereotypes with a dynamic, purpose-driven lifestyle within an affordable, community-focused setting. From high-energy fitness programs designed for longevity to cognitive wellness initiatives that sharpen the mind, Glencroft is more than a place to live, it’s a place to thrive.

ZOELife is so unique and really is more than a program, it’s Glencroft’s culture. The Zoelife Wellness program empowers residents with cutting-edge health strategies for the mind and the body. It’s a broad-based lifestyle that has altered what it means to age well. ZOELife fosters a vibrant community environment through social activities, clubs, and spiritual support, promoting deep interpersonal connections and inclusivity.

Glencroft’s modern aging concept is more than just staying active, it’s about enjoying life to the fullest. Every week there is a new adventure at Glencroft. There are art workshops, lively card competitions, gaming events, weekly live entertainment and much more. Then six times per year we have thematic mega weeks including Gold Rush Days, Game Show Week, and Castaway Cove. The entire campus transforms, and residents and staff engage in amazing events. Everyone looks forward to this and our Activities Team always knocks it out of the park.

For food lovers, Glencroft’s diverse dining options cater to every palate, featuring nutritious, chef-crafted meals that blend health with flavor. Whether sharing a gourmet dinner with friends or grabbing a casual bite between activities, every meal is an experience. Residents can choose between several restaurants on campus. In addition to daily dining, our culinary team creates gourmet dining experiences right on-campus. Our Element 29 Events feature dishes that compete with high-end restaurants, allowing you to indulge in luxurious meals without the need to travel. Delight in the sophistication and variety of gourmet foods prepared by expert chefs, right here at Glencroft.

Best of all, this is all available with a range of affordable living options. Glencroft makes it possible for more seniors to embrace this enriching lifestyle without financial stress. We have several independent living options starting at $1995 and that includes utilities, meal credit and access to all the wonderful activities and amenities at Glencroft. Our assisted living and memory care is structured with one-tier pricing no matter the level of care. We also accept ALTCS.

Glencroft is a Continuing Care Retirement Community, which means residents can age in place. They may start out in Independent Living and transition to either Assisted Living or Memory Care based upon how their needs change over time. The campus even offers Skilled Nursing and Rehab.

With a vibrant community, innovative programs, and an endless array of opportunities, every day at Glencroft is a chance to thrive.

Glencroft Center for Modern Aging

(623) 847-3106

Glencroft.com