ReGain Law Firm explains the importance of drawing up a pre-nuptial agreement prior to marriage

ReGain Law Firm is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

A PRENUPTIAL AGREEMENT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH ROMANCE

According to attorney, Nancy Uko, with ReGain Law Firm most people opt out of entering into a pre-nuptial agreement prior to marriage because they deem them "unromantic". However, contrary to popular belief, prenuptial agreements have little to nothing to do with romance. In fact, if done correctly, a prenuptial agreement can be beneficial to both parties in a variety of different situations. A prenuptial agreement can set forth the rights and responsibilities of each spouse during the marriage, in the event of a dissolution, or in the event of a spouse's death.

For example, a prenuptial agreement can be a useful tool to address any reservations one may have about entering to a particular marriage. If you are concerned that you are the breadwinner throughout the duration of the marriage and would be ordered to paying spousal maintenance in the event of a divorce, that concern can be rectified with the use of a prenuptial agreement. If you are concerned that your previously born children will not get a fair sure of your estate that will be left to your soon-to-be spouse in the event of your death, that too can be rectified with the use of a prenuptial agreement.

Prenuptial agreements can also be helpful in situations where there are previously owned assets. Arizona is a community property state. So, if you don't want your separately owned home, business, or financial accounts, for instance, to be inadvertently commingled and later considered community property or at risk of an equitable lien claim then it is best to consult an attorney regarding a prenuptial agreement.

A prenuptial agreement is nothing more than a proactive plan going into the marriage that provides certainty if a life changing event occurs during the marriage, such as a divorce, disability, or even a lottery win. Ms. Uko states that if you do not enter into a prenuptial agreement dictating what terms you want applied when these events occur, the state of Arizona will decide which terms apply and you may not be happy with their determine.