Ready to look younger? VitalityMDs Aesthetics introduces NEW aesthetic laser

Opus Plasma is an FDA-cleared, nonsurgical skin rejuvenation treatment that uses radiofrequency (RF) and plasma to address surface skin concerns, including fine lines and wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, skin laxity, acne scars, and uneven texture. Opus Plasma yields similar results to fully ablative laser resurfacing, but without the painful and lengthy downtime!

TThe first-of-its-kind device has metal pins that emit radiofrequency energy-which, when close to the skin, reacts to atmospheric pressure to create plasma. The plasma heats the skin, creating micro injuries and provoking a natural healing response.

Opus Plasma's resurfacing is considered "micro-ablative," or fractional, meaning it inflicts its controlled damage to only a fraction of the skin at once. Opus Plasma precisely controls the energy-to-tissue contact time, minimizing unwanted inflammation" and recovery time.

Anyone who is concerned about the appearance of their skin is an ideal candidate for an Opus Plasma treatment!

Opus Plasma optimally treats:

Skin laxity

Fine lines and wrinkles

Skin texture

Hyperpigmentation

Uneven skin tone

Crow's feet

Undereye skin

Stretch marks or scars

Opus Plasma can be used on the face as well as sensitive areas like the eyes and lips, unlike other facial rejuvenation treatments. The Opus Plasma can also be used to improve surgical scars and stretch marks on any body part.

