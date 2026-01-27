Re-Bath invites you to see and save at their new flagship store

Re-Bath is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Re-Bath, one of the nation’s largest bathroom remodeling companies, is entering an exciting new chapter. Formerly known as Re-Bath & Kitchens, the Scottsdale showroom has officially rebranded to Re-Bath—sharpening its focus on what it does best: delivering beautifully designed, expertly installed bathroom remodels from start to finish.

Now serving as Re-Bath’s flagship showroom, the Scottsdale location offers homeowners a firsthand look at the brand’s design expertise and craftsmanship. The space features a curated collection of bathroom displays showcasing a range of styles, finishes, and layouts, all designed by HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous co-host Jenny Marrs, Re-Bath’s national designer. Her signature approach blends timeless design with livable functionality, helping homeowners envision spaces that feel both elevated and practical.

Re-Bath stands apart with its true one-stop-shop remodeling experience. Instead of coordinating multiple contractors, homeowners work with a single, dedicated team that manages the entire project—from design consultation and product selection to demolition and installation. Many remodels can be completed in as little as two to five days, minimizing disruption while delivering high-quality results.

To celebrate the rebrand and showcase its approach to bathroom remodeling, Re-Bath will host the Grand Re-Opening of its corporate flagship showroom on Saturday, January 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at its Scottsdale and Shea location. Open to the public, the event will feature golf-themed games and prizes, along with live music, local food, plus the opportunity to meet Fixer to Fabulous stars Dave and Jenny Marrs, Re-Bath’s national design partners. Attendees will also enjoy access to exclusive, event-only savings available in person.

Beyond the event, Re-Bath is helping homeowners start the year with a fresh space by offering 10% off bathroom remodels through February 28, 2026, when they schedule a free in-home design consultation. Guests who attend the Grand Re-Opening will receive a special 20% off remodel voucher, making it an ideal time to plan a bathroom upgrade.

Whether homeowners are considering a full bathroom transformation, a tub-to-shower conversion, or aging-in-place solutions designed for comfort and safety, Re-Bath’s team of experts is ready to bring their vision to life. To learn more about the Grand Re-Opening event, schedule a free design consultation, or explore remodeling options, visit https://www.rebath.com/location/scottsdale/ [rebath.com].

