Randy Couture the Honoring America's Veterans Phoenix Veterans Day Parade Celebrity Grand Marshal

At Honoring America’s Veterans, our goal is simple. We strive to honor and recognize our veterans through community events.

With the financial support of our community members and corporate sponsors, we host a signature event, the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade. Tens of thousands gather annually on Veterans Day to give thanks and recognition to those who have defended our freedoms. Moving forward, we hope to host more honor and recognition events as we say, “Thank You, Veterans.”

Honoring America’s Veterans presents the 29th annual Phoenix Veterans Day parade, Tuesday, November 11 at 11 AM

Glowing with tribute to our nations veterans. You will see some fun and sparkle along the Parade route with nine high school, marching bands, three large helium balloons, including the Uncle Sam, the Purple Heart Medal commissioned by George Washington, and the Bald Eagle. There will be numerous floats, veteran, service, organizations, JROTC, marching units, color guards, and the parade will be started by the large heroes flag a 30 x 60’ flag carried by team red white and blue.

The parade heads South on Central Avenue at Montebello, crosses east at Camelback and heads south on Seventh Street to Indian School Road. The weather is expected to be sunny so please be sure to wear sunscreen and hats. The streets close at 10 AM so you can set up at that time. Bring your family bring your friends bring your coolers. It’s a family friendly event.

Learn more at honoringamerica’sveterans.org/parade

