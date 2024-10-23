Purse-Impressions is making a meaningful impact in the lives of those in recovery

Purse-Impressions is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Purse-Impressions is a nonprofit organization making a meaningful impact on the lives of individuals recovering from alcohol and drug addiction. Founded as a tribute to Courtney, the late daughter of its founder, Purse-Impressions was created to honor her memory by helping those on their journey to recovery. Courtney tragically passed away at the age of 28 due to alcohol addiction, and her story has become the driving force behind the organization’s mission: to celebrate recovery by providing fresh start purses and backpacks to individuals in treatment programs across Maricopa County, Arizona.

Since its inception, Purse-Impressions has become a beacon of hope for adults in recovery. With a focus on empowering individuals as they transition from treatment to a sober life, the organization provides them with practical and emotional support in the form of thoughtfully filled purses and backpacks. Each item is more than just a bag—it is a symbol of a fresh start and a reminder that recovery is possible and worth celebrating.

In addition to assisting adults in recovery, Purse-Impressions has extended its reach to support children in sober living homes. Recognizing that addiction affects entire families, they provide more than 400 children annually with back-to-school backpacks filled with school supplies. The organization also offers diaper bags and essential hygiene products for infants, ensuring that families in recovery have the necessary tools to rebuild their lives. They also hold an annual holiday toy drive for the kids residing in sober living centers. In just four years, Purse-Impressions has made a remarkable difference, donating over 6,000 purses, backpacks, and diaper bags and over 700 toys to those in need.

To further support their mission, Purse-Impressions operates a boutique located in Cave Creek, Arizona. This charming shop provides a space for people to give back through donations or by shopping for a good cause. The boutique accepts donations of gently used or new purses, jewelry, accessories, and hygiene products, which are then distributed to individuals in recovery programs. Shoppers at the boutique can enjoy a unique shopping experience while knowing that their purchases directly support the nonprofit’s efforts to celebrate recovery.

Purse-Impressions has also been recognized as a qualified charitable organization, allowing donors to receive a dollar-for-dollar credit on their state taxes for contributions made to the nonprofit. With their charitable organization code (22746), supporters can make a difference while receiving financial benefits in return.

Through compassion, dedication, and a mission rooted in personal tragedy, Purse-Impressions continues to touch lives across Arizona. The organization stands as a reminder that recovery is not just a possibility but something to be celebrated and supported. By providing practical items and emotional encouragement, Purse-Impressions helps individuals and families in recovery begin anew, honoring Courtney’s memory and offering hope for brighter futures.

For more information, contact founder Patricia Brusha at patricia@purse-impressions.com or call her at 602-814-6679. You can also visit their website at www.purse-impressions.com. To support the cause in person, visit the Purse-Impressions Boutique located at 7171 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek, AZ.