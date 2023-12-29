Pretty Precise Steppers help at-risk minority youth step into sisterhood and self confidence

Geneva Financial Home Loans is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Pretty Precise Step Team was founded by a mother-daughter duo Lateka Curtis and Cheyanne James, on August 18, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. We created Pretty Precise to allow minority at-risk youth to express themselves through the art of stepping and dance. Since 2020 Pretty Precise has taken Arizona by storm. With our unique style and diversity, we have become a household name. The Pretty Precise step team also provides a sisterhood, a safe environment to keep the youth off the streets. We are an Anti-Bullying program. The Pretty Precise step team offers traveling opportunities for competitions and performances.

