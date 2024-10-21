Popular weight loss drugs from Enovative Wellness Center have many other positive effects

For years, semaglutide and terzapatide, the peptides known commercially as Ozempic and Mounjaro, have helped patients control Type 2 Diabetes and, now, have been heralded as game changers in the battle against obesity…and, rightfully, so. For those who have turned to these peptides for weight loss, there has been reports of negative side effects such as nausea, vomiting and constipation which is often due to dosage issues that need to be addressed for each individual patient. What DOESN’T get talked about are the many POSITIVE benefits that these peptides can have on a patient’s health that have nothing to do with weight loss or diabetes.

Independent, peer-reviewed clinical studies have found that these life-changing peptides produces a multitude of anti-inflammatory effects which improves cardiovascular function, improves cognitive function, improves renal function, lowers cholesterol and blood pressure, reduces fatty liver and more. In addition, research has found that both peptides help those who suffer from Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) by reducing alcohol cravings, decreasing amount of alcohol intake and decreasing binge-like drinking. Again, dosage of these peptides is key to the overall benefit to each patient’s individualized needs.

Dr. Greg Jones, founder of Enovative Wellness Center, is a former bio-nuclear engineering officer for the United States Navy. Since retiring, he has become is one of the most respected practitioners of weight loss, hormonal replacement, regenerative and anti-aging therapies in the southwest. An in demand speaker and podcast host, Dr. Jones was recently appointed to the national board of directors for the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians (AANP) for 2025-2026 and sits on the medical advisory board for BioXcellerator, a world leader in Stem Cell Therapy and Regenerative Medicine.

