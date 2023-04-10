Pinnacle Peak Family Dentistry offers comprehensive approach for patients who value their oral health

Pinnacle Peak Family Dentistry is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

At Pinnacle Peak Family Dentistry, Their biggest distinguishing factor is their high standards of care not only in ensuring the quality of their work but the overall quality of the patient experience. They strive to create a comfortable and warm environment while delivering excellent clinical work that will last. They also aim to educate their patients and empower them with tools and skills to maintain and protect their oral health through consistency and prevention. They take a very comprehensive approach to seeing the patients as a whole and recognizing all the complex factors that have an influence on their oral health.

The practice offers a wide range of services that will suit the diverse dental needs of any patient. With a team of exceptional dental providers, Dr. Sara Vizcarra, Dr. Christine Tran and Dr. Christopher Bebeau work together to deliver care to the highest quality standards. Whether those needs are routine care, pediatric, Invisalign, cosmetics, extractions, or implants, they can offer comprehensive services as advanced general dentists with the technical breadth to meet your complex needs. They also offer a specialized type of restorative procedure called BIOCLEAR which can fill in black triangle spaces, serve as a minimally invasive alternative to veneers or crowns and can be much longer lasting than conventional fillings. They utilize two different types of lasers in the treatment of gum disease. This cutting-edge technology increases the success of treatment and can be a less invasive alternative to certain types of gum surgery.

As a Pinnacle Peak Family Dentistry patient, you can trust that your needs will be met with the utmost attention and care. The team of talented doctors and staff continually enhance themselves through continued education and the practice constantly evolves to provide the best materials and the latest in technology. With Dr. Bebeau joining the team this year, they'll be able to have better accessibility and shorter wait times for appointments.

Some of the many amazing specialized services provided are surgically guided implant placement using 3D imaging, orthodontic treatment that is free of brackets and metal wires through Invisalign, their minimally invasive laser treatment for gum disease and minimally invasive BIOCLEAR restorations.

They understand some patients may be nervous about going to the dentist and they recognize that dentistry is a service and that means taking care of the whole individual. They strive to make it feel like a home because they care for their patients as if they are family. Each treatment room is private with some lovely views of the beautiful surroundings of the desert and mountains. During appointments, the number one priority is patient comfort. They spend time thoroughly explaining procedures to reduce anxiety as well as providing adequate anesthesia to ensure the treatment is painless.

At Pinnacle Peak Family Dentistry, they know patients have a lot of choices when it comes to dental providers and the decision can be hard. With that said, they try to genuinely represent their philosophy as a practice so patients can know if they are going to be the right fit for their oral health goals.

Their mission is to help patients attain their highest level of health in the most comfortable environment possible. So for those patients who highly value their oral health, Pinnacle Peak Family Dentistry can be their ideal dental home.

Pinnacle Peak Family Dentistry

10465 E Pinnacle Peak Pkwy, #101

Scottsdale

(480) 473-8920

ppfdental.com