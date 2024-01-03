Phoenix Home & Garden Show showcases the hottest trends in home improvement

Rocket Radio Inc. is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Join us at the Phoenix Home and Garden Show happening from January 5th through 7th, 2024 at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Step into a world of home improvement, design, and innovation, where we will be at the forefront, showcasing the latest trends and groundbreaking solutions. We are thrilled to announce that HGTV's "Good Bones" star, Mina Starsiak, will be our special guest speaker.

Join us as she shares insights, tips, and inspiration drawn from her vast experience in the world of home design and renovation. Head over to Ihomeshows.com for more information. To purchase tickets, visit www.ihomeshows.com.