Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran LivingSL Sponsors

Actions

Phoenix Home & Garden Show showcases the hottest trends in home improvement

KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Sonoran Living
KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Posted at 7:37 AM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 09:37:17-05

Rocket Radio Inc. is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Join us at the Phoenix Home and Garden Show happening from January 5th through 7th, 2024 at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Step into a world of home improvement, design, and innovation, where we will be at the forefront, showcasing the latest trends and groundbreaking solutions. We are thrilled to announce that HGTV's "Good Bones" star, Mina Starsiak, will be our special guest speaker.

Join us as she shares insights, tips, and inspiration drawn from her vast experience in the world of home design and renovation. Head over to Ihomeshows.com for more information. To purchase tickets, visit www.ihomeshows.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KNXV Sonoran Living logo

Interested in appearing on Sonoran Living? Click here to find out how!