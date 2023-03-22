Patented Game Changer built-in bra dress by RCA Public Label coming to Arizona

RCA Public Label is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

In 2019, Renee Cafaro was a guest on Sonoran Living when she was the US Editor of SLiNK Magazine and showed our viewers fall style for every size. Now she is back and promoting her own brand, RCA Public Label. Cafaro knows what women need that the fashion industry seems to forget: clothes that fit curves, are stylish, has functionality, feels luxe and are made ethically. This is why she founded Renee Cafaro Atelier/RCA Public Label and commits to providing high-quality clothes for plus sizes 12-32. The star of her collection is the Game Changer dress which includes her patented built-in bra technology. It has been called a "game changer" by so many influencers and press that she officially named it that, because it's a dress that does it all: it supports your bust, is breathable, washable, packable, moisture-wicking and can be worn 6 ways with its convertible straps and hemline.

RCA Public Label is the debut ready-to-wear brand under her custom couture company, Renee Cafaro Atelier. Everything is made by a diverse and fairly-paid group of New Yorkers and in an effort to be more sustainable in their practice and revitalize the garment industry, all materials are purchased locally as well.

68% of Women are plus size, so Renee Cafaro is fighting for these consumers to have better clothing options. With RCA Public Label, she hopes that plus-size women will start to invest more in high-quality and locally made wardrobe classics that will stay in style for years to come.

"Most of the clothes available on the market for plus-sized individuals seem to fall into the extremes of clubby, fast-fashion or frumpy," Renee said, "And I want to provide women with an option that will make them feel sexy and classy."

Renee Cafaro is also investing in other women-led initiatives right here in Phoenix. RCA Public Label will be a sponsor of The Funky Latina Music Festival, the first Latinx Indie Music Festival in Phoenix founded by Arizona-native, Elyssa Bustamante. You can check out Public Label and get exclusive discounts on the Game Changer dress at the Funky Latina Festival at Crescent Ballroom on Saturday, March 25th. For more info and tickets, go to crescentphx.com

The Patented Game Changer dress comes in the following sizes: Missy M-XL for sizes 12-18 and cups C-DDD and Plus Size 1x-5x for sizes 16-32 with cup sizes DDD-H. All other ready-to-wear is available in sizes 16-32, and Renee Cafaro Atelier will gladly take custom orders if you don't see your size. For more information, you can visit their official website www.rcapubliclabel.com or follow them on Instagram.