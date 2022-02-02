PALS - Pet & Animal Lovers Service in Phoenix can help guide you through the loss of a pet

PALS is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

PALS is a family-owned business that has been operating in the Valley since 1987. We are well known for our outstanding care and concern for others at their time of loss, as well as for the honesty and integrity with which we treat your beloved pet. At PALS, we understand that your pet is a member of the family, so whether you are currently facing the death of your companion or whether you are preparing for what lies ahead, an experienced member of staff is always available to answer your questions or concerns.

PALS - Pet & Animal Lovers Service Inc.

3629 N 40th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85019

602-455-6677

www.OurPALS.com

