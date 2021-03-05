Out of Africa Wildlife Park: Meet the adorable baby giraffes!

Out of Africa is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Sight - The Unseen Sense By Dean Harrison

Most animals have difficulty seeing anything that doesn't move. For example, you're hiking in the mountains and you come across a deer. What does it do? It freezes. It doesn't move. Why? Because it believes you can't see it, because it can't see you as long as you don't move. She believes her eyes and your eyes are the same. She knows the mountain lions' eyes are, so how could yours be different?

But she's mistaken. People see stationary objects easily, so we still see her. However, all this time haven't you thought that animals see just like you, or at least similarly? Only primates and birds do.

Here's another example. You toss a biscuit to your dog, but he doesn't see or hear where it went. How does he find it? With his nose. Why does he have to use his nose? Because his eyes don't see stationary objects well.

This vision impediment is now obvious to you. How is it that you've never heard this topic discussed anywhere before? Perhaps people don't see what's in front of us all of the time either. Ah. Something to think about -Sight: seen and unseen.

