Optum Primary Care: What to expect at your next annual doctor visit

((SL Advertiser)) Optum Primary Care talks aobut what to expect at your next annual doctor visit. Find a location near you at optumcare.com/PhoenixCare
Posted at 8:56 AM, Sep 27, 2021
Optum Care Primary Care is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Optum Care Primary Care has four locations across the valley with over 12 providers. They offer same day and next day appointments as well as video visits. Their state-of-the-art primary care clinics offer a full range of primary care-led services. From annual wellness visits and preventive care, to acute care for illness, they've got you covered.

Optum Care Primary Care offers personalized care for every patient. They take time to listen to their patients and work with them to understand their health goals. Optum Care Primary Care aims to put the patient at the center of everything.

To find the location near you, go to www.optumcare.com/PhoenixCare.

