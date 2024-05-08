Ono Hawaiian BBQ is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Ono Hawaiian BBQ is opening a new location in Surprise, Arizona - officially marking their second location in the city, over 20 in the Greater PHX area and 108th store for the brand.

Founded in 2002, Ono Hawaiian BBQ is a family-owned fast casual restaurant known for its Hawaiian-inspired Plate Lunches and other island specialties. Ono Hawaiian BBQ uses the freshest ingredients, prepared from scratch daily in each restaurant and grilled fresh to order. With locations in California and Arizona, Ono Hawaiian BBQ aims to combine the culture and "Aloha" spirit of Hawaii into their restaurants to bring a taste of the islands with exceptional service in an inviting atmosphere. Follow Ono Hawaiian BBQ on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more information, visit OnoHawaiianBBQ.com.

Also Introducing Ono Hawaiian BBQ's latest creation, the Island Spice Grilled Fish. From April 15 to May 15, 2024, indulge in this new item with a special limited-time offer: the Island Spice Grilled Fish Aloha Plate for just $7!

The Island Spice Grilled Fish features a tender fish filet infused with a savory blend of spices, including a subtle kick of cayenne pepper. This limited time item will also be offered as a protein selection for Plate lunches, Aloha plates, Mini meals, Family meals, Gourmet salads, and Catering trays.

Available In-Store or Online. Use the online code ISLANDSPICE7 to receive the Island Spice Grilled Aloha Plate for $7.

Promo not available through third party apps. Additional terms and conditions may apply. Valid at participating locations only.