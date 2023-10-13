one·n·ten is providing comprehensive services to LGBTQ+ and allied youth

one·n·ten is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

one·n·ten was founded in 1993 and provided a unique opportunity for LGBTQ+ youth to connect, socialize, and receive support for navigating community resources. Our services have expanded since then, but our goal is the same. We enhance the lives of LGBTQ+ youth and young adults through programs that promote self-expression, self-acceptance, and healthy life choices. one·n·ten is the largest organization in Arizona providing comprehensive services to LGBTQ+ and allied youth ages 11 to 24.

one-n-ten envisions a world where all LGBTQ+ youth and young adults are embraced for who they are, actively engaged in their communities, and empowered to lead. We deliver on our commitment to this population by providing supportive services and activities through our Downtown Phoenix Youth Center and statewide satellites. one-n-ten also offers signature programs in housing, wellness, education, and leadership to comprehensively support LGBTQ+ youth development.

We collaborate with other organizations to provide culturally competent resources that strengthen opportunities among LGBTQ+ youth. We work each day to ensure the youth we serve feel supported, even when news headlines remind them that they may not be welcome outside our spaces.

Signature programs include:

YOUTH CENTER: Young people build self-esteem and resiliency skills in daily activities with their peers. Community resource referral and supportive services, including showers, groceries, and clothing, are also available.

SATELLITE GROUPS: Youth from a growing list of Arizona cities have access to one·n·ten programs. Satellites operate in Anthem, Litchfield Park, Mesa, Glendale, Queen Creek, Chandler, Scottsdale, Surprise, Gilbert, Tempe, Peoria, Flagstaff, Prescott, Cottonwood, and Yuma.

IDENTITY-SPECIFIC PROGRAMS: To address the unique needs and experiences of trans and non-binary youth and youth who are Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, we have identity-specific support groups and retreats led by staff members with lived experience.

WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM: Youth prepare themselves for the future by learning in-demand skills, gaining practical experience, and having connections to LGBTQ-friendly employers.

RAPID RE-HOUSING: LGBTQ+ young adults ages 18 to 24 who are experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness receive job readiness training and graduated food, rental, or utility assistance while preparing to live independently.

CAMP OUTDOORS: Many outdoor programs do not allow LGBTQ+ youth to attend. Through outdoor activities and more than 50 workshops, youth build leadership skills and work in collaborative ways while connecting to the environment.

To learn more, go to onenten.org.