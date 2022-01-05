Old injury slowing you down or a race coming up? Contact Rx-O2 to see what HBOT can do for you

RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinic is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Athletes beat themselves up for the game and Hyperbaric Oxygen has been a leading treatment getting them back in the game faster.

Not only does Hyperbaric Oxygen heal, but it increases performance according to the athletes that treat at Rx-O2 Hyperbaric Clinic. When applying 100% oxygen under pressure, the oxygen can diffuse directly into the tissue, which means more ability to heal and more energy for your muscles.

Rx-O2 Hyperbaric Clinic has a long history of treating professional athletes to boost their performance. According to USA TODAY Sports writer Alex Kennedy, Carter said LeBron James spends $1.5 million per year on his body. Part of LeBron's routine involves regular HBOT therapy, which he has credited for his ability to recover faster. At Rx-O2 Hyperbaric clinic the goal is to get ur patients back to normal and beyond.

