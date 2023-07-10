Nuvell Clinics introduces SlenderShape! See how its revolutionizing non-invasive body contouring

Nuvell Clinics is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

How SlenderShape is Revolutionizing Non-Invasive Body Contouring

Up until now, non-invasive body contouring has had varying degrees of mixed results. From freezing fat cells to radio frequency and ultra sound devices, patients have had a multitude of choices for their slimming and contouring desires. Most of them worked a little but maybe not to the participants satisfaction, or, in the case of fat reduction, the results were temporary. That has now changed as Nuvell Clinics is introducing their SlenderShape program, featuring the Venus Bliss Max 3. The program has 3 components, PERMANENT fat reduction, TARGETED EMS muscle toning and (MP) 2 RF that not only tightens skin but also reduces cellulite. Together, these technologies work harmoniously to deliver a transformative experience that will not only reduce fat but builds and tones muscles, giving you the fit and firm silhouette you've always desired.

1064 Laser - Fat Reduction

This specialized laser targets and permanently disrupts fat cells, causing them to break down and be naturally eliminated by your body. This non-invasive process provides up to a 41% reduction in body fat thickness. The difference between this laser and others is that there is a specialized cooling component that will allow for the increased temperatures required to achieve maximum results.

EMS - Targeted Muscle Toning

Targeted EMS technology is designed to strengthen and tone your muscles. This proven technology contracts your muscles more intensively than traditional exercise, reaching up to 100,000 contractions per 30 minute session.

RF - Skin Tightening (MP)2

Experience a warm , massage like treatment that promotes new collagen, elastin synthesis and increased fibroblast activity. Achieve skin tightening, cellulite and circumferential reduction safely and effectively.

Not all prospective patients will desire or even need all 3 components of the SlenderShape program. Some may only desire the laser fat reduction and skin tightening while other, more fit, patients may only desire the muscle toning. That is the beauty of SlenderShape as the program can be customized to ensure the participants achieve the desired response.

To find out more about what the SlenderShape program can do for you, simply give Nuvell Clinics a call at (480) 459-5262 or email them at info@nuvellclinics.com. The consultation is free of charge and right now you can actually book a demo treatment for only $99.00. If you are looking to permanently and safely reduce fat and get back that toned look you (and others) previously admired, then SlenderShape may be the answer you are looking for.