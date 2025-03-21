Nutrition By Mia has tips to fuel your body for National Nutrition Month

Nutrition By Mia is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Fueling Your Body for National Nutrition Month

Registered Dietitian Mia Syn, MS, RDN

March is National Nutrition Month, the perfect time to fuel your body with wholesome, nutrient-packed meals and snacks. Registered dietitian Mia Syn shares simple and delicious ways to nourish yourself from breakfast to dinner!

• Start your day with a punch of antioxidants with Pomegranate Chia Pudding made with POM Wonderful 100-percent pomegranate juice.

• For a plant-powered snack option, enjoy sliced veggies and crackers with pistachio hummus made with Wonderful Pistachios.

• For easy and delicious fruit snacking for the whole family, turn to Crispy Fruit by Crispy Green.

• Build your meals around fish with Morey’s premium, better-for-you seafood.

Pomegranate Chia Pudding

Makes 4 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Wait time: Overnight

Ingredients:

¾ cup chia seeds

¼ cup maple syrup

2 cups POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice

1 cup unsweetened oat milk

For topping: 1 cup pomegranate arils

Directions:

1. In a large bowl, whisk together the chia seeds, maple syrup, pomegranate juice and oat milk. Let it sit for 10 minutes, then stir again to distribute the seeds.

2. Divide the mixture among 4 jars, place in the fridge overnight and top with pomegranate arils in the morning.

Pistachio Hummus

Makes 8 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup of Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Unsalted

1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp tahini

1 clove garlic

½ lemon, juiced

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Place all the ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth. Add water 1 tablespoon at a time to reach desired consistency.

For more nutrition tips and healthy recipes, visit www.NutritionByMia.com and follow Mia on Instagram.