NovaSpine Pain Institute: Solutions for chronic back pain

Novaspine Pain Institute is a comprehensive pain management practice with locations in Sun City West, Sun City, Glendale and Gilbert. Our ACGME Board-Certified Pain Management Physicians specialize in delivering the most up to date minimally invasive interventional techniques in conjunction with physical therapy and medication management. The team at Novaspine Pain Institute's goal is to minimize your pain and discomfort in order to get you back to your active lifestyle. Dr. Malayil sees patients at our Sun City West and Glendale locations. To schedule a consultation, please call 623-777-4747 or go to NovaSpine.net