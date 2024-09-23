Northwest Urology Associates talks options from Boston Scientific to treat prostate issues

Boston Scientific is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Rezūm™ Water Vapor Therapy — a minimally invasive in-office procedure for men looking to treat their benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), not just the symptoms. Rezūm Therapy uses natural water vapor to reduce the size of the prostate and provide lasting symptom relief from BPH without invasive surgery or the potential side effects of prescription drugs.1

BPH is a condition in which a man’s prostate enlarges and squeezes the urethra, causing frustrating symptoms such as frequent or urgent urination, a weak or interrupted urine stream, and the need to get up several times a night to urinate. It affects about 50% of men by age 60, and 90% of men by age 85.2

During Rezūm Therapy natural water vapor is released throughout the targeted prostate tissue. When the steam contacts the tissue and turns back into water, it releases energy, killing the excess prostate cells that squeeze the urethra. Over time, the body’s natural healing response absorbs the dead cells and shrinks the prostate. With the extra tissue removed, the urethra opens, reducing BPH symptoms.

Rezūm Therapy has undergone extensive clinical trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the treatment.1 It is now included in the American Urological Association's BPH treatment guidelines and has four-year follow-up data showing its ability to treat prostates with hyperplasia of the central zone, lateral lobe and/or median lobe.3

Rezūm Therapy is currently being used in many leading urology practices throughout the United States and around the world. To date, more than 60,000 patients have been successfully treated with Rezūm Therapy.4

For years, the primary options for treating BPH were through behavior modifications, medications that may have undesirable side effects, or invasive surgery. Fortunately for patients in the Phoenix Arizona area suffering from BPH symptoms, Dr. Ganesh Sivarajan at Northwest Urology Associates offers an innovative, minimally invasive technology called Rezūm™ Water Vapor Therapy. It is a short, in-office procedure, which reduces the size of the prostate in order to provide lasting symptom relief from BPH without invasive surgery or the potential side effects of prescription drugs and is an alternative to surgery and TURP.2

In clinical studies, Rezūm Water Vapor Therapy has been proven to eliminate the need for BPH medications while also preserving sexual function.2 It has also been proven to reduce BPH symptoms through five years for durable results.3

