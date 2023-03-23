NEW Phoenix Friends School opening soon in Phoenix offering values-based education

Phoenix Friends School is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Enrollment is open for Phoenix Friends School, a new middle school for fifth and sixth graders debuting this fall in midtown Phoenix, which operates in a tradition of top-rated Friends schools on the East Coast.

Middle school is a transitional, challenging time for young students. Phoenix Friends School encourages a whole-student approach that values academic excellence and spiritual depth. We inspire and feed their curiosity and understand connections across subjects from the sciences to the arts and basic subjects that educated people need to know. We include the liberal arts plus civics and computer literacy.

Students engage with the arts, science, coding and robotics, take part in hands-on service-learning projects, are encouraged toward a healthy and active lifestyle, and develop deep connections with each other and the wider world.

We also offer one-of-a-kind educational community partnerships. Our first three partners are Arizona Humane Society, Desert Botanical Garden and Arizona Aikido. Our vibrant curriculum feeds natural curiosity and engages young minds through project-based experiences in the classroom and the community through these partnerships.

The foundation of Phoenix Friends School is a values-based education that welcomes all faiths and practices. We nurture the innate goodness, desire to learn, and special gifts in all of us.

Students who graduate from a Quaker school walk away with a strong sense of social understanding, skills to deal with adversity, peaceful conflict resolution, respect for others, and a strong sense of self-worth so that they have the power needed to succeed.

For more information, call (602) 562-2662 or visit www.phoenixfriendsschool.org.