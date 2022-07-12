AAA Smart Home is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

AAA Smart Home Debunks Three Home Security Myths

A home security system and smart home devices add an extra layer of protection and control for your home. However, misconceptions about these systems may deter homeowners from investing in a home security solution.

AAA Smart Home recently surveyed* U.S. homeowners about their attitudes toward home security and wants to dispel three common home security myths:

Myth #1: Smart Technology Is Complicated

Smart technology may sound complicated, especially if you are worried about someone gaining access to your personal information. In fact, AAA Smart Home found that 84 percent of respondents are concerned at the thought of a smart home security system being hacked.

But this technology doesn't have to be intimidating. To reduce false alarms and prevent system compromises, AAA Smart Home uses military grade encryption in its control panel.

Myth #2: Home Security Is Expensive

Two out of five (40 percent) homeowners say they don't have home security devices because they think it's too expensive. But there are plenty of ways to find security solutions that fit both your budget and your needs. Homeowners can avoid long-term contracts by looking for systems with flexible solutions and product options. This way, you won't have to pay for anything you don't want or need, and have the option to cancel at any time.

AAA Smart Home provides a variety of custom solutions that allow you to stay connected and in control. You don't have to be a AAA Member to get AAA Smart Home, but Members can save $60 per year on monitoring and even more if they bundle it with other services such as AAA Home Insurance.

Myth #3: Installation is Time Consuming and Difficult

70 percent of homeowners say they have experienced technical difficulty when using their self-installed or self-monitored smart home security devices. Fortunately, you do not have to be tech-savvy to choose a company that provides 24/7 support.

With AAA Smart Home, you have the option of installing the system yourself or having a trained professional do it for you; either way, you'll get the support and service you need. From now until July 31, 2022, AAA Smart Home is offering free professional installation, a $199 value.**

AAA Smart Home is a trusted home security and automation system backed by one of the most trusted brands in the U.S. To learn more or take advantage of the professional installation offer, visit AAA.com/SmartHome.

