Need help losing weight? Arcadia Wellness has a medically-supervised program that can help!

Arcadia Wellness Center is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Arcadia Wellness Center provides a variety of comprehensive aesthetic and wellness services in a beautiful and welcoming atmosphere. Sarah Quinn and her experienced staff help patients to look and feel their best when they leave the office. As the owner and medical director of Arcadia Wellness Center, it was her desire to deliver a higher level of individualized care to her patients that inspired her to launch her own wellness center in April of 2014. Empowering people to live fuller, healthier lives through a personalized, whole-person approach is her passion and the mission of Arcadia Wellness Center.

Arcadia Wellness Center is well-known in the community for superior quality and the highest standards of personal care. The entire care team are experts in aesthetics and wellness medicine, customizing treatments to satisfy patients' needs and inspire confidence. They provide the most sought-out aesthetic treatments, including Botox and filler, laser services, hair restoration, medical grade peels, and body contouring. Arcadia Wellness Center also provides a variety of wellness and services, including hormone replacement therapy, medical weight loss, IV therapy, post-Covid Care, food Allergy Testing, vitamin optimization and pain management.

Arcadia Wellness Center sets itself apart from other practices through cutting edge technology. One of the newest additions to their practice is a state-of-the-art Body Contouring machine, Evolve. Evolve is the ultimate hands-free platform transforming total body remodeling and taking it to the next level. Evolve can achieve all 3 components of body sculpting: skin tightening, muscle toning, as well as fat and cellulite reduction. As a total body solution, it can treat stomach, arms, thighs, saddle bags, bra fat, back and buttocks.

The three modalities of Evolve are TITE, TONE, and TRIM. Evolve Tite is the solution for skin tightening and rejuvenation. Evolve Tite harnesses the power of bipolar RF energy to remodel skin and improve its appearance. The 8 hands-free applicators deliver uniform and volumetric heating to the skin & sub-dermal layer, to provide customized pain-free patient solutions. Trim is used to smooth cellulite and reduce fat in problem areas. Evolve Trim offers 6 hands-free applicators that deliver RF energy and a vacuum. The patented technology of Evolve Trim delivers a uniform thermal effect to the deepest layers of subcutaneous fat to provide maximum results. Evolve Tone the customizable muscle toning treatment. Evolve Tone works by emitting electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) to stimulate involuntary muscle contractions. Evolve Tone's 4 hands-free applicators target specific muscle groups to increase muscle strength and refine the look of muscles.

There are many benefits to choosing Evolve as a body contouring treatment. The treatment is completely painless and non-invasive. Patients can relax during their weekly treatment, which usually takes about an hour and a half. The individual applicators allow patients to treat multiple areas at once. It is also completely customizable for each patients' individual needs. The innovative hands-free and programmable design of the Evolve platform allows Arcadia Wellness Center to offer patients a variety of in-demand aesthetic treatments with one device.

Arcadia Wellness Center

2701 E Camelback Rd, Suite 163

Phoenix

(480) 351-3688

ArcadiaWellnessCenter.com

