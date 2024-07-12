Need a wedding venue? Sky Ranch Lodge is the perfect escape in the sky

Sky Ranch Lodge is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

SKY RANCH LODGE and BOTANICAL GARDEN

The owners and staff of Sky Ranch Lodge are thrilled to announce that the lodge has received accreditation from the Arboretum International Society. Sky Ranch Lodge is the first hotel in the world to be certified as a Botanical Garden. The Sky Ranch Lodge Botanical Gardens is dedicated to Gary Graham, the co-founder along with the Joynt/Graham family, who created and developed the Botanical Gardens over the past forty-three years.

The Sky Ranch Lodge property began in 1982 with only five buildings, a lobby, and a saltwater pool & hot tub that have now grown into the 94 room Lodge that it is today. The hotel's Botanical Garden is one of its most outstanding features, and as you enter the lodge, you will discover your first views of the garden. The commons area hosts the famous Agave Americans, water features, and peaceful green grass areas. The garden ponds were created with flowing waterfalls, babbling brooks, and koi ponds. The lush plants throughout the pool garden continue to the rim view and wedding venue, with breathtaking views of the red rocks of Sedona.

The award-winning team at Sky Ranch Lodge encourages everyone to take a self-guided tour with detailed information about their rare plants, as well as the numerous native and exotic varieties of trees on the property. Visitors can also stop and get a refreshing beverage from their historic renovated 1970 Airstream bar.

