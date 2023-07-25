Need a primary care physician? Village Medical™ offers personalized care to patients

Village Medical™ is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Jeffrey Dare, DO, had many options when choosing where he wanted to practice primary care. He decided to practice at the Village Medical at Walgreens on East Via Linda in Scottsdale because they offered him and his patients the three things they value most - personalized care, access, and cost.

At Village Medical™, personalized care is founded on building a strong relationship between the patient and physician. This strong relationship allows the patient to feel that their needs and concerns are being both heard and addressed by the provider.

Dr. Dare agrees. "Working at Village Medical allows me the time to get to know my patients beyond just their medical conditions. As we work on building a relationship, I try to make it a point to find out about their family, where they live, what kind of work they do, what are their interests, and what is important to them. All these factors impact the overall health and well-being of my patients."

Village Medical also personalizes care to help patients with chronic conditions, such as diabetes, to best manage and live with their condition. Based on the patient's needs, this may include routine visits with the provider, receiving visits from the Care Management team for more support between visits, receiving full-service primary care at home through our Village Medical at Home program, or attending virtual education sessions to learn more about their condition.

The doctor will see you now!

Accessing care when you're healthy and making a routine appointment is easy, but no one can schedule for an unexpected illness or injury. That's why Dr. Dare enjoys working for Village Medical where patients can be seen, in person or virtually, when needed and not just when the doctor has availability. "We routinely schedule same-day appointments and treat a walk-in as importantly as someone who made an appointment three months ago. Our team of providers supporting each other allows for more opportunities for a patient to schedule an appointment with us. My patients appreciate the convenience and accessibility found at Village Medical."

The cost of healthcare

As a value-based care organization, Village Medical will continue to focus on preventative medicine and working with patients to help them live their healthiest life. One of the ways we do this is by offering more support for patients and coordinating the healthcare details that lead to better outcomes and a higher quality of life.

Dr. Dare does this every time he keeps his patient's cost of care in mind when making medical decisions, especially when prescribing medications. "If a medication is too expensive, I can easily walk next door if my patient is using our Walgreens pharmacy and find a suitable alternative."

Village Medical was founded on the principle of changing primary care in the United States so that our country can be a leader in health outcomes regardless of background and income. We continue this journey by giving support and resources to providers so they can in turn work with their patients to make sure they have all the care, support, and resources they need to live their healthiest life in 2023 and beyond.

