Morning Buzz: How you can save on popular diabetes medicines with BuzzRx!

BuzzRx is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

BuzzRx offers free prescription savings cards, coupons, and a free mobile app to help people save up to 80% on their prescription medications. The cards and coupons are accepted at nearly every pharmacy nationwide, including major chains like CVS, Walgreens, and Fry's.

BuzzRx is free, simple, and easy-to-use with no pre-activation required. Just enter your zip code, or make sure location services are turned on, and look up the price of your medication by strength and quantity to find the lowest discounted price at a nearby pharmacy.

Nearly all medications are eligible for discounts, but the more common the medication, the more likely it will have great savings. BuzzRx always offers the lowest possible price-up to 90% savings on generics and an average of 10-15% off brand name medications.

Did you know that you can also use BuzzRx to save on over-the-counter medication and products, like cold & flu or allergy medicine? All you need is a prescription from your doctor, whether it's for vitamins, ibuprofen, or diabetic supplies like glucose test strips. You simply bring your prescription and BuzzRx card or coupon to the pharmacy and they will fill your medicine behind the counter, like a regular prescription. This is a good savings hack since many OTCs can be less with BuzzRx. So get ready for cold & flu season and make sure you're prepared.

BuzzRx is the first prescription savings company to sponsor a National Basketball Association (NBA) team. This sponsorship expands the company's involvement with the team, as they previously partnered with the Phoenix Suns Charities, resulting in over $150,000 donated to Valley nonprofits. BuzzRx is back for the second season of their multi-year sponsorship to cheer on the Suns and help fans score up to 80% off prescription prices with game-winning discounts.

November is Diabetes Awareness Month. BuzzRx has great savings on the popular diabetes medicine metformin 500 mg, 180 tablets: the generic discounted price is: CVS: BuzzRx price: $13.38, Retail price: $57.79, savings: $44.41 (78%), Safeway: BuzzRx price $10.95, Retail price: $65.99, savings: $55.04 (83%)

To learn more about BuzzRx call 844-749-1019 or log onto, www.buzzrx.com