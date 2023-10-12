Morning Buzz: How to save up to 80% on prescription drugs with BuzzRx!

BuzzRx is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

BuzzRx offers free prescription savings cards, coupons, and a free mobile app to help people save up to 80% on their prescription medications. The cards and coupons are accepted at nearly every pharmacy nationwide, including major chains like CVS, Walgreens, and Fry's.

BuzzRx is free, simple, and easy-to-use with no pre-activation required. Just enter your zip code, or make sure location services are turned on, and look up the price of your medication by strength and quantity to find the lowest discounted price at a nearby pharmacy.

Nearly all medications are eligible for discounts, but the more common the medication, the more likely it will have great savings. BuzzRx always offers the lowest possible price-up to 90% savings on generics and an average of 10-15% off brand name medications. For example, since it is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, if we look at the anti-nausea medication Zofran (ondansetron) https://www.buzzrx.com/ondansetron-hcl-coupon, the generic discounted price is: Safeway: BuzzRx price $11.89, Retail price: $129.99, savings: $100.43 (91%); Jewel Osco: BuzzRx price $11.89, Retail price: $151.13, savings: $139.24 (92%); CVS: BuzzRx price $17.56, Retail price: $117.99, savings: $100.43 (85%)

BuzzRx is the only prescription savings company that gives back to their nonprofit partners, like Make-A-Wish, year-round. BuzzRx donates every time someone saves using the special Make-A-Wish-branded card, and the donations go back to the nearest local Make-A-Wish chapter to make an impact locally-donations stay in the communities in which they are raised. Donations are made at no cost to the card or coupon holder and have no impact on the discounts.

The company is celebrating 10 years of partnership with Make-A-Wish this October. In celebration of 10 years of granting over 650 life-changing wishes, the company will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish for every app download during October, up to $10,000.

To learn more about BuzzRx call 844-749-1019 or log onto, www.buzzrx.com.

