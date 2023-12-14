Morning Buzz: How to save up to 80% on medications for you and your pet with BuzzRx!

Buzz Rx is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

BuzzRx is a free tool to help people save money on their medications. The Company offers free prescription savings cards, coupons, and a mobile app to help people save up to 80% on their prescription medications. The cards, coupons, and app are accepted at nearly every pharmacy nationwide, including major chains like CVS, Walgreens, and Fry's.

BuzzRx is free, simple, and easy to use with no pre-activation required. Just enter your zip code, or make sure location services are turned on, and look up the price of your medication by strength and quantity to find the lowest discounted price at a nearby pharmacy.

Nearly all medications are eligible for discounts, but the more common the medication, the more likely it will have great savings. BuzzRx always offers the lowest possible price-up to 90% savings on generics and an average of 10-15% off brand-name medications. The average BuzzRx customer who fills one prescription a month saves on average $432 annually.

The best part about BuzzRx is that anyone can use our card, coupons, or mobile app to save money on prescription fills and refills - whether insured or not. You can even use it on pet medications if that medication can be filled at a regular retail pharmacy. For example, gabapentin is approved for use in humans but is sometimes used off-label for dogs and cats for pain management or reducing anxiety and fear. So if it's prescribed for your pet, you can have the veterinarian send it to your local pharmacy, like Fry's, and you can use BuzzRx to get a discount. Savings range from 58-86% off retail pricing for 90 capsules of the 100mg dose.

BuzzRx is the only prescription savings company that gives back to their nonprofit partners, like the ASPCA®, year-round. If you save on medication using an ASPCA-branded card, BuzzRx will donate $1 to the organization at no cost to the cardholder, resulting in over $1 million donated to date. These funds can be used for things like food to help keep animals in shelters longer, increasing their chances of adoption.

To learn more about BuzzRx, visit www.buzzrx.com.

