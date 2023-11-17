Moon Valley Plumbing & Rooter discusses Water Filtration Vs. Water Softener

Moon Valley Plumbing & Rooter is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Water Filtration Vs. Water Softener

The water that runs into your home is extremely important. Now more so than ever, Americans are getting a vast majority of their drinking water from home, and if you are not sure how safe your water is, you may be welcoming in some unfortunate health complications. One of the most common questions that we get from our Arizona customers is "Do I need a water filter or a water softener?" You might think that these two water purifying devices do the same thing, but you would be sorely mistaken. If you are interested in improving the quality of water flowing into your home, schedule an appointment with the elite plumbing team here at Moon Valley Plumbing today. Our friendly and helpful technicians will make sure that you get the perfect system for your needs without breaking your budget. Here are some basic differences between water filtration systems and water softeners.

What Does a Water Filter do?

It may not seem like it at first glance, but water softeners and water filters serve very different functions. A water filter actively removes potentially dangerous particulates from your water like bacteria, heavy metals, and chemicals. We recommend utilizing water filters for a number of reasons. If you are nervous about any potential chemical contamination in the water that you are drinking, a water filter can efficiently remove almost all of the harmful chemicals you may be worried about. Another reason to utilize a water filter is if you notice any strange taste or smell with the water in your home or business. Although not necessarily dangerous to your health, this bad smell or taste can be extremely off-putting to both you and your guests. Finally, if you live in a rural area and use well water that might be contaminated with Sulphur or iron, as it commonly can be, a water filter can easily remove these dangerous elements. Overall, a water filter will greatly improve the overall taste, clarity, and cleanliness of your water.

What Does a Water Softener do?

In order to understand what a water softener does, we first need to go into what hard water is. Hard water is a term that means that the water in your home is carrying a large amount of calcium and magnesium. This calcium and magnesium can cause your dishes to get spots on them, can cause dry or irritated skin, and can cause serious backup issues in your plumbing. A good water softener lowers the calcium and magnesium levels in your water to make it gentler on your skin and remove the white residue associated with hard water. A water softener will not remove other dangerous chemicals, so it is important that you make the right decision between these two fantastic water improvement products.

If you are interested in learning more about which of these water-improving methods is best for you, contact the friendly and helpful team here at Moon Valley Plumbing today. We will help you get the perfect system for your home or business and have it installed quickly and efficiently so you can keep living your life without interruption.

