Milan Laser Hair Removal offers unlimited hair removal and big savings

Milan Laser Hair Removal is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

A BRAZILIAN REASONS FOR LASER HAIR REMOVAL

It's finally time to hit the pool. The last thing you want is rogue hair creeping out of your swimsuit. But why choose Brazilian laser hair removal instead of Brazilian waxing? Let's get into it!

Real talk: Unwanted pubic hair can be just plain embarrassing, itchy, and uncomfortable. While many choose to wax for intimate area hair removal, others have found laser hair removal best option for permanent, fast results. Imagine having smooth skin and being swimsuit-ready all year round!

We spoke with 'Arizonas laser hair removal experts at Milan Laser Hair Removal to learn more about Brazilian laser hair removal vs. Brazilian waxing. All you have to do is pick a bikini and reach out to your friends with pools!

How does Brazilian laser hair removal work?

Laser hair removal is a precise, safe hair removal method. It literally gets to the root of the problem of unwanted hair. A laser pulse is delivered directly to the targeted area during laser hair removal treatments, and a controlled amount of heat safely and effectively damages the follicles. Because the laser destroys the hair at the source, it can never growagain. That includes ingrown hairs, which Brazilian waxing is notorious for causing. Laser hair removal is a great way of treating and preventing ingrown hairs.

Can anyone get Brazilian laser hair removal?

Laser hair removal is for everyone! Gone are the days when only women with fair skin and dark hair were good candidates for laser hair removal. Laser hair removal is safe for all skin tones when done properly. Be sure you find a laser hair removal provider with the proper technologies to treat the full skin tone spectrum. That way, places like Milan Laser can create a tailored treatment plan for a client's hair color and skin tone.

How much does Brazilian laser hair removal cost?

Some may not think laser hair removal is cost-effective, but it is! The average Milan Laser Hair Removal client who shaves their Brazilian area will spend about $3,500 over a lifetime on razors, shaving cream, exfoliants, and more . If you wax your Brazilian area, you'll spend over $26,000 on a lifetime of salon appointments.

On the flip side, laser hair removal is an investment rather than an expense. There's no comparing a money pit with temporary results-shaving and waxing-to a one-time cost with permanent results. To make hair-free skin and confidence even more attainable for everyone, Milan Laser offers specials and affordable laser hair removal payment plans to fit anyone's monthly budget. Milan Laser Hair Removal guarantees your results for life without touch-up fees with their exclusive Unlimited Package.

Does Brazilian laser hair removal hurt?

There aren't many painless hair removal methods, but laser hair removal is a breeze compared to waxing. We read so many laser hair removal reviews from clients who insist laser hair removal treatments are either painless or feel like the sting of a rubber band snapping against the skin. At Milan Laser Hair Removal, we call that sensation "spicy."

Laser hair removal is a minimal discomfort procedure, and many lasers, like the Candela GentleMax Pro at Milan Laser, utilize comfort features. The Candela offers the most comfortable laser hair removal treatments because it works with Air-cooling Chiller technology to reduce any potential discomfort during Brazilian bikini laser treatments.