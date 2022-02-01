Watch
Merlin's AC and Plumbing has a solution for air conditioning unit and water heater shortage

((SL Advertiser)) For more information call 602-622-9103 or visit MerlinsACandPlumbing.com
Merlin's AC and Plumbing is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Amongst a massive shortage of New Air Conditioning Equipment and Water Heaters in the valley. One company, Merlin's AC and Plumbing has gone the extra mile to prepare and insure that their customers will not have to go without this season. They are offering all customers a $40 inspection / Tune-up on either your Air Conditioning or Plumbing Systems to insure you don't end up with broken equipment at the worst possible time.

