MayesTelles Attorneys talks about protecting yourself from uninsured motorists

MayesTelles is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

When driving to work, picking up your kids or going out for an errand, you're likely on the roadway with motorists who are driving without any car insurance. About one in eight motorists is uninsured, according to the Insurance Research Council. That makes it essential to know how uninsured motorist car insurance coverage works to pay the medical bills (and more) of you or your passengers if you're injured in an auto accident caused by an uninsured driver.

Uninsured motorist coverage does not pay anything to the driver who had no insurance. It pays you. In some states, you can also buy uninsured motorist property damage (UMPD). It pays for your car's damages if an uninsured driver hits you. Note that collision coverage, which is optional and available in every state, can also cover your vehicle damage, whether the person that hit you is insured or not.

Underinsured motorist (UIM) insurance is separate coverage but sometimes is packaged with UM. UIM pays for medical bills and other expenses for you and your passengers if you're in a car accident caused by a driver who doesn't have enough liability insurance to cover your medical bills.

UM coverage limits match your liability limits. For example, if you have liability limits of 100/300 ($100,000 for injury to one person in an accident and $300,000 per accident), you'll need to buy 100/300 in UM coverage.In some states, you can buy UMPD coverage and underinsured motorist property damage (UIMPD) coverage. These cover damage to your own car if someone without insurance or without enough property damage liability insurance crashes into you.

The primary function of uninsured motorist coverage is to pay medical bills after a car accident with an uninsured driver. If you have good health insurance, you may not feel you need UM coverage. But UM protection might be attractive if you have a high deductible health insurance plan and would pay a large amount of money for a hospitalization.

Uninsured motorist insurance is a way to cover car accident injuries without paying co-insurance, copays and health insurance deductibles. UM also provides benefits that health insurance won't, like compensation for pain and suffering and lost wages.The average claim payment for UM for injuries is $35,546 according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

If you want more information about MayesTelles Attorneys, call 602-529-9377, or go to www.mayestelles.com.