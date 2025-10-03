Mars Global Pet Adoption Weekend is taking place this weekend at the Arizona Humane Society

Mars is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Adopting a shelter pet is an act that changes two lives. It’s not just the pet’s life that gets better; yours does too. It’s because pets and people are better together. Yet, millions of pets around the world are waiting in shelters to find a loving home and the opportunity to bring joy, comfort, and connection to a human’s life. In fact, Mars State of Pet Homelessness Report shows that in the U.S. alone there are 45.33 million cats and dogs homeless.

That’s why, for the last 17 years in the U.S., and for the second year in a row globally, Mars has helped provide that chance for as many pets and people as possible through Mars Global Adoption Weekend. And this year, Mars will be supporting prospective pet owners with activations in more than 20 countries, reaffirming their ongoing commitment to ending pet homelessness and championing a more pet-friendly society.

Mars Global Adoption Weekend will take place in the U.S. from Friday, October 3rd through Sunday, October 5th.

Mars and its family of pet care brands, and Adopt A Pet Shelter Plus, its comprehensive support program for shelters and adopters, are supporting 23 shelter locations in 20 U.S. cities. They will cover more than 185 thousand dollars in cat and dog adoption fees, with an additional 25 thousand dollars in support from the PEDIGREE Foundation. And to help pets and pet parents start off on the right paw, each adopted pet will go home with a robust welcome kit, courtesy of the Mars family of pet care brands, including a variety of food and treats, three months of Calm membership, a WISDOM PANEL™ DNA kit and Banfield Pet Hospital veterinary coupons and waste bag holders.

This year, Mars has also partnered with Calm, a leading mental health company, to shed light on the transformative power of pet adoption and the meaningful role pets play in our everyday wellbeing. Research shows that spending time with pets increases oxytocin, dopamine, and serotonin levels, promoting a sense of wellbeing and contentment. Given their impact on our mental wellbeing, caring for a pet is an inherent act of self-care.

If you are thinking about getting a pet, Mars Global Adoption Week is the perfect time to visit a local shelter and consider adoption.

To find a participating shelter with adoptable pets near you or learn more about how pets positively impact our lives, visit Kinship.com/USadoption.

