Maricopa County Animal Care & Control makes it easy to adopt and love a furry family member

Maricopa County Animal Care & Control is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Maricopa County Animal Care & Control has hundreds of adoptable dogs of all breeds, ages, sizes, and personalities between two shelter locations, serving both the East and West shelter.

"Whether you're looking for a dog to go on adventures with you around town, hike with you on our amazing trails, or just cuddle up with you to watch a movie, there is a dog for everyone at MCACC," said Kim Powell, Communications Supervisor for MCACC. The West shelter is located at 2500 S. 27th Avenue in Phoenix, and the new East shelter, which just opened last week, is located at 1920 S. Lewis in Mesa.

"We can't get over how excited we are to finally be in the new East Valley Animal Care Center," said Powell. "We think our dogs are excited too!"

The new East shelter is more than 82,000 square feet and has 21 play yards for the dogs to enjoy, including an agility yard. The new location also provides bigger kennels compared to the old East shelter, which are angled in order to reduce stress in the dogs. There are also less dogs per kennel wing, which will reduce noise and mitigate the spread of diseases.

"There are so many great things this new East shelter offers," Powell said. "Most importantly, it is a better facility for the dogs we care for, and we hope it helps them get adopted and into their new forever homes that much faster."

Adoption fees include spay/neuter, microchips, and vaccines. Both shelters are open every day; 12-6pm on weekdays, and 12-5pm on weekends.

If you are not in a place to add a new furry friend to the family, there are other ways you can help such as volunteering, fostering, or donating.