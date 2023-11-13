Make your backyard fabulous this fall with Rubber Stone AZ

Rubber Stone AZ is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Soft, Durable, Decorative And Recycled Put A Little Spring In Your Step!

Rubber Stone consists of small chips of rubber and a polyurethane binding agent giving this combination of material its flexibility and durability.

Rubber Stone is a LEEDs (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) contributing recycled product that utilizes post-consumer waste: 25 square feet of installed product keeps 3 tires out of the landfill.

A typical single-car driveway keeps 60 tires from reaching the landfill, and a two-car driveway keeps a whopping 120 tires out of landfills!!

Our Recycled Rubber Stone is ideal for substrates that move or shift including decks, paving stones, asphalt driveways and concrete. Just like Sierra Stone, Rubber Stone can also be applied on a wide variety of interior surfaces. It works extremely well in basements, laundry areas, playrooms, and exercise rooms.

This product is also exceptionally durable and can withstand the same harsh conditions that the tires on your car can endure-hot, cold, wet, dry conditions and heavy traffic.

Installing Recycled Rubber Patio Stones on your driveway is almost like giving it off-road capability-it's simply that tough.

