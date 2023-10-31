Lush Mobile provides healthcare and treatments delivered directly to your door

Lush Mobile is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

There are many places to better your health in the Scottsdale area but what if, instead of venturing in search of the best treatments, the services came to you? That's the exact line of thinking that inspired holistic healthcare entrepreneur Chris Pfund, Ph.D., MBA, BSN, RN, to create Lush Mobile Health, a revolutionary business offering state-of-the-art treatments including concierge medicine, IV Hydration, cosmetic injections, and hormone and weight loss services.

What separates Lush Mobile from the pack? The fact that this comprehensive offering of services is brought to your home and administered under the supervision of nurses and nurse practitioners. Now you can get the treatments you desire on your time and without stepping foot out of the house.

"I am an entrepreneur with a holistic and concierge approach to healthcare," says Pfund. "I am an out of box thinker and don't believe in saying no until you try it." It was this perspective combined with sixteen years of business experience that helped create Lush Mobile.

As a lifelong learner, Pfund earned his Ph.D. in Industrial and Organizational Psychology, his MBA in Strategic Human Resource Management and Health Systems Management, and his bachelor's in nursing, applying this unique expertise to conceive of a concierge mobile healthcare operation and distill complex problems to build sustainable health and achieve first-class results.

With treatments ranging from restorative to cosmetic, Lush Mobile is your one-stop shop for wellness in the Valley, but what Pfund is most excited about is the groundbreaking weight loss treatment Semaglutide. Semaglutide assists in weight loss by decreasing appetite and cravings while improving blood glucose control. For Pfund, Lush Mobile and its treatments are about giving people a better quality of life and helping reduce their healthcare burdens. In pursuit of this mission, Pfund seeks to recognize in others what they don't see in themselves to support their success.

Beyond semaglutide, Lush Mobile offers tailormade IV Hydration. Hydration therapy has been shown to increase energy, reduce flu-like symptoms, promote weight loss, and improve athletic recovery making it perfect for preventative care. Lush Mobile can also add medications to the bags to help combat a number of persnickety ailments.

And don't forget the injectables. Never hurts to reduce a few facial lines. As Lush Mobile heads into 2023, Pfund seeks to increase the selection of cutting- edge care and treatments and tailor its services to bring hydration and injectables to your next bachelorette and bachelor parties, team building, and private events of any size because what is life without friends, family, and group events.

To contact Chris Pfund and Lush Mobile, call 602-755-4508, email: contact@lushmobile.com, or visit www.lushmobile.com