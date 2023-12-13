Lunar Pest Control is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Lunar Pest Control: Pioneering Pest Management with Advanced Technology and Eco-Friendly Solutions

In the dynamic world of pest control, Lunar Pest ControlLunar Pest Control stands out as a beacon of innovation and efficacy. Based in Arizona, this company has been revolutionizing the industry with its cutting-edge technology, eco-friendly products, and a comprehensive approach to pest treatment. Lunar Pest Control's success lies in its commitment to offering top-tier services, ensuring a pest-free environment for its clients.

Treatment Types: A Comprehensive Approach

Lunar Pest Control offers a variety of treatment types, catering to the diverse pest issues prevalent in Arizona. The company's pre-emergent weed control is particularly noteworthy, lasting a full year and mainly being applied in rock and landscaped areas. This treatment is instrumental in maintaining the aesthetic and health of outdoor spaces.

Additionally, the company addresses the problem of whiteflies and aphids, which are common in bushes, plants, and shrubs. By using high-end systemic products, Lunar Pest Control not only eliminates these pests but also prevents the production of honeydew, ants' primary food source. This dual action approach not only keeps plants healthy but also deters ant infestations, proving especially useful during the winter and spring.

Our Technology: Innovating for Effective Control

The technological prowess of Lunar Pest Control is a key element of its success. The company employs an electric duster that imparts a static charge to the dust, ensuring it adheres effectively to surfaces, including the insides of block walls. This precision application guarantees the right amount of treatment without overuse, proving extremely effective against pests like scorpions

Moreover, Lunar Pest Control uses a unique product for spider control. This all-natural solution not only eliminates spiders on contact but also simplifies web cleanup and leaves a residue to deter future spider infestations.

Products We Use: Safe and Sustainable

Safety and sustainability are at the forefront of Lunar Pest Control's operations. The company prides itself on using pet-safe products that do not stain sports courts, sidewalks, stucco, or artificial grass. This attention to safety extends to the pool areas and landscaping, which can attract a variety of pests, especially during the summer months. Lunar Pest Control ensures that its treatments are safe for both the environment and its clients' homes.

How We Perform the Treatments: Tailored and Thorough

Lunar Pest Control's approach to pest treatment is both comprehensive and customized. Technicians treat the entire perimeter of a house, establishing a double barrier along block walls using both dust and sprays. The waterproof dust used in these treatments can last up to a year in protected areas, showcasing the company's commitment to long-lasting solutions.

The main spray product used by Lunar Pest Control is micro-encapsulated, shielding it from elements like rain and sun, ensuring it remains effective for the full 60-day interval between services. This attention to detail and customization is a testament to the company's dedication to catering to individual needs.

In Arizona, where many pests remain active year-round, Lunar Pest Control's knowledgeable and experienced technicians stand ready to tackle any challenge. By combining top-of-the-line products with a deep understanding of local pest behavior, Lunar Pest Control ensures that homes and businesses stay pest-free.

In conclusion, Lunar Pest Control is more than just a pest control company; it's a symbol of innovation, safety, and effectiveness. With its advanced technology, eco-friendly products, and meticulous treatment procedures, Lunar Pest Control is setting new standards in the pest management industry.

Call (480) 864-2728 or visit lunarpestcontrol.com