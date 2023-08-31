Looking for a unique experience with good vibes and fun? Check out Jade & Clover plant bar in Phoenix

Jade & Clover is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Jade & Clover is a carefully curated lifestyle shop encouraging healthful living offering handmade eco-conscious gifts, clothing, jewelry & home decor.

We specialize in terrariums and gifts you can find for your friends, family, co-workers or significant other. We have worked directly with organizations or corporate gatherings by hosting terrarium parties, teaching classes and decorating for events.

We are known for our succulent living-wall located out front of our store. This has drawn an attraction to Instagrammers from all over who want a photo with the beautiful wall. We absolutely love designing and creating living-walls and have designed walls for customers and private events.

We are most proud of the relationships we have built with our customer base and being awarded with the "Best Place For Good Vibes Only," From D Magazine's Best of Big D 2017 Awards. This really comes from our relationships we have with people who enter the store- we are all about making people feel welcome and are here to answer any questions people have about the store or the area itself.

Jade & Clover

3939 E Campbell Ave #130

Phoenix, AZ 85018

(In arcadia next to Postinos)

(623) 203-1156

www.jadeandclover.com