Local winery hand crafts small batch, low-sulfite wine

After more than 12 years developing the art of creating unique wines in small batches, Down Time Wines, Inc. opened their first storefront location in Chandler, Arizona in 2016. Down Time Wines, Inc. hand crafts over 40 low sulfite wine varieties with juices sourced from places like Australia, Italy, Canada, Chile, Washington and California to produce all the traditional favorite reds, whites, and rosés. Occasionally, fruit and nut essences are infused into the base wine to add depth and character. From Chilean Malbec to California Moscato, from Italian Super Tuscan to Seasonal selections like Coffee and Toasted Carmel, Down Time Wines, Inc. has something to please every palate. We also ship our wines to 40 states right from our website. Down Time Wines, Inc. offers wine tastings and a sandwich menu every day during normal business hours. We also host monthly events like Paint & Wine, Farkle Nights, Comedy Shows and we also started another Assorted Game Night. Our versatile space is available for any customized party you would like. We have hosted all types of parties like Office, Birthday and Bridal Showers to name a few or we can bring the wine tasting to your home, business, or community center. We can even create custom wine bottle labels for any special occasion. From one single personalized birthday label to 100+ wedding labels, we can do it all. Since opening, Down Time Wines, Inc. has quadrupled production capacity. We currently supply our wines to several restaurants, gas/convenience stores, clubs and bars throughout Arizona and are always looking to expand. Great wines are made by hand, not by machine. As we continue to expand our production capacity, our commitment to quality is and always will be evident in every glass of Down Time Wines. Down Time Wines, Inc. 393 West Warner Rd, Suite-109 Chandler, AZ 85225 480-307-9296 Store 480-319-1774 Cell