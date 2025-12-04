Local non-profit, Keys to Change, works to reduce barriers that lead to homelessness

Keys to Change is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Keys to Change serves as the primary access point for single adults experiencing homelessness in Phoenix, offering a comprehensive range of programs that tackle the physical, behavioral, mental, financial, and/or legal barriers that hinder long-term success while leading a consortium of 12 nonprofit organizations working collaboratively to meet the unique needs of individuals working to end their homelessness at Key Campus. The mission of Keys to Change is “using the power of collaboration to create solutions to end homelessness,” our vision is a community without homelessness, and our legacy is a model for collaborative community solutions. Each day, more than 1,100 individuals take advantage of a range of services offered on the Campus. This includes food, shelter, procurement of identiﬁcation documents, health care (medical, dental, mental health, and substance abuse), income and employment resources, Homeless Court, access to a post oﬃce, and housing services. From 7/1/24-6/30/25, Keys to change served more than 20,000 individuals and helped house 2,188!

To learn more about Keys to Change and the work they're doing to reduce homelessness in the Valley, visit KeystoChangeAZ.org or call 602-282-0853